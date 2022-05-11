From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) Nigeria has declared ahead of parties primaries and the general elections in 2023, that women will no longer support or vote blindly, stressing that they will only support political parties that fill in at least 35 per cent women representation in both elective and appointive positions.

The National President of NCWS, Hajiya Lami Lau, said this in a statement in Abuja, while disclosing that the council would mobilize support for the Minister of Women Affairs, Paulline Tallen, as she declares her ambition for the senatorial seat.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to Lau, “This is a clarion call to Nigerian Women that we will no longer support or vote blindly come 2023 general elections. We will only support political parties that fill in at least 35 per cent women representation in both elective and appointive positions.

“We will also look at parties that provide for women in their party structures and manifestoes and will supported. Women’s participation is central and crucial to our national growth and development. Now is the time for women to take the bull by the horn

“As a council, we will support all women aspirant to make sure they become candidates and ensure that we support them to win the various positions they are vying for,” she said.

While noting with concern that over the years, there has been sustained poor representation and gender imbalance of women in all sphere of life, the NCWS boss assured that the council will work hard to narrow the gap of Nigerian women participation in politics.

She stressed that the council would fully support the aspiration of the minister, adding that as the umbrella body of women organisation in Nigeria, the body will ensure Tallen gets the necessary support needed for her to win the seat.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“We join the Women and Youths from Southern Jos, Plateau State to congratulate our minister, mother, sister and wife on her ambition for the Senatorial position.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Over the years, there has been a sustained poor representation and gender imbalance of women in all sphere of life.

“The World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report ranking on Women Political participation, ranked Nigeria as 102 in 2019, the country is worse off than in 2010, when it ranked 99th worldwide.

“This is a growing concern to us as a council and we must work hard to narrow the gap of Nigerian women participation in politics,” she said.

Lau said that the success of the Gender Policy Framework largely depended on the extent to which it attracts high level support in government at all levels.

She said that to achieve this, the highest political level of governance must embrace gender equality principles and practice for any meaningful change to occur. Even as gender has been adopted at the global level as a yardstick for measuring progress in development.

Recalled that the coalition of Women and Youths from Southern Jos in Plateau state purchased the All Progressive Party (APC) Senatorial nomination form for the Minister of Women Affairs, ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

The group said that the action was in recognition of her antecedents of the Minister in service to humanity, especially to women and children.