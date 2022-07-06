From Paul Orude Bauchi

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Sabo Mohammed, has boasted that the APC governorship candidate Air Marshall Saddique Abubakar (retired) stands a better chance of dislodging the win the forthcoming Governorship election in Bauchi State.

Mohammed who disclosed this during an interview with journalists in Bauchi on Wednesday, explained that incumbency does not count in the State.

“Incumbency doesn’t work in Bauchi,” he stated.

“In 2007, Mallam Isa Yuguda dislodged the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from top to bottom and of recent in 2019, APC has everything at their disposal but Senator Bala Mohammed dislodged the then incumbent, Barrister Mohammmed Abdullahi”

Mohammed, who was one time Publicity Secretary of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) opined that the issue of Incumbency in Bauchi State is mere rhetoric.

“Our people are wise and well informed and they know what they want and they will grow extra mile to defend what they want as they have demonstrated in 2007 and 2019 respectively,” he said.

The APC Chieftain maintained that the party’s governorship candidate Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar’s chances of dislodging the incumbent Senator Bala Mohammed were brightest.

“If you go through the political events that brought Governor Bala Mohammed to power, he has made many mistakes,” he said.

“He made a lot of promises that centred around the welfare of civil servants.

“He talked about improvement of business activities in Bauchi and palliatives to entrepreneurs.

“He promised to recruit 500 workers. He promised to reinvigorate the traditional institute to restore its lost glory.

” He promised to improve the general well being of the citizens but the reverse is the case.

” That is why we are optimistic that APC dislodge Governnor Bala Mohammed.

“We have a solid candidate that can dislodge Governnor Mohammmed.

“The former Chief of Air Staff Saddique Abubakar served the country well and was among the longest serving service Chiefs.

“And in appreciation they were settled with ambassadorial appointments, the first in the history of the country”

Comrade Sabo Mohammed explained that the candidature of Saddique Abubakar has excited the people of Bauchi State because not his immense investment in the lives of citizens of the state.

“While he was in the air Force he reciprocated the gesture by bringing in projects that impacted on the lives of the people.

The APC Chieftain argued that the gale of defections of some aspirants of the APC to other parties in the aftermath of the primaries would not affect the fortunes of the party.

He advised those who lost out to concede defeat and come on board to work for the success of the party.

“Some if us contested election since 2015 and lost but will remain committed to the APC.

“I urged our aggrieved members to rescind their decisions and support Saddique Abubakar so they do not lose their place when APC wins the forthcoming election,” he stated