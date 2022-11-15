From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has stated that should it win the 2023 elections, one of its first tasks of government would be to analyze the political conferences reports of 2005 and 2014.

The party’s national chairman, Falalu Bello, stated this while presenting PRP’s manifesto, to Nigerians, stating that the National Political Reform Conference report from 2005 and the National Conference report from 2014 contain solutions to the current insecurity issues.

According to the party’s manifesto, there exist recommendations on the national security architecture and management with the reforms needed in the various security bodies.

It stated that, within a year of a PRP government taking office, a committee of experts would be established to review the findings of the two conferences, for which substantial additional human and material resources had been made available, and to prepare executive bills that would be submitted to the National Assembly and the State Assemblies of the participating States for approval and implementation.

The party promised to restructure Nigeria’s security architecture to reflect the country’s current security realities. This included decentralizing the Nigerian Police to make way for a federal police system with clearly defined functions, a State Police with clearly defined functions that would be established, funded, and governed by the state, and community policy at both the local government and district head levels that would also have clearly defined functions to be established.

“We would ensure we provide adequate training and equipping of the police for effective internal security management,” the manifesto stated.

Regarding the economy, PRP said it has created a robotic economic blueprint that would quickly reverse the downward trend plaguing the nation.

According to the Party’s manifesto, for the economy to be revamped and made to have a meaningful growth to benefit the ordinary Nigerians that constitute over 95% of Nigeria’s population, we would ensure the effective taming of corruption, not only dealing with the corrupt but as important structurally doing away with the corruption in the system by recovery of all ill-gotten wealth earned or acquired from past corrupt activities of all actors at all levels using current institutions such as the Nigeria Police and EFCC bring other

legal measures that will ensure recovery of ill-gotten wealth’s.

“For us, if we have the grace to ascend power in 2023, we will ensure we structurally weed the economy of corruption by ensuring that all contracts awarded at all levels of Government: Federal, State and Local Governments are given through a competitive biddings and at rates equal to what obtains Internationally contrary to current practices of contracts being awarded at the highest rates in the world.

“All employees of Government indicted of any corrupt practices irrespective of amounts involved must first be suspended from their duty posts until their innocence is established; and all convicted corrupt officials should not only serve punishments given them by the Courts/Tribunals, but must loose assets acquired through corruption and are publically disgraced in their Local Communities,” the PRP stated in its manifesto made available to reporters on Tuesday in Abuja.

The party equally vowed to erase the embarrassing figure of out of school children estimated at over 10million using strategic and coordinated approaches in the educational system.

It equally vowed to make its impact felt in the agricultural sector, infrastructural development, instituting a functional federal system of government among other areas of concerns to Nigerians.

“The Six (6) Points Agenda of the PRP Government if given a chance to rule Nigeria and these programs which will bring security to the nation, make Agriculture an economically viable activity, stop the hemorrhage in the nation’s economy and grow same for the benefit of the Nigerian population and not the Nigerian elite; improve the educational and human development needs of the Nation and address the over 10 million out of school children that can’t be wished away.

“To make Nigeria a freely Federal nation; and grow the extraction industry to benefit all Nigerians would be pursued vigorously by all PRP governments at all levels. These would be done without prejudice to continued development of infrastructure and health of the nation. PRP in Government would ensure that all infrastructural projects are not abandoned and the health of the citizenry is looked into wholelistically,” PRP noted.