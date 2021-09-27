From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta, Peter Nwaoboshi, has vowed to put an end to alleged election rigging tricks by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State in the 2023 general elections.

Nwaoboshi (APC – Delta North) a two-term senator, recently defected from the PDP.

He was a two-term chairman of the PDP in Delta State where he had also served as commissioner during the tenure of former governor James Ibori of the PDP.

Speaking in Kwale during the commissioning of a secretariat of Oyemike Political Network (OPN), Nwaoboshi said the tricks deployed by the PDP to rig elections in Delta State would be terminated in 2023.

Nwaoboshi said Ndokwa nation had nothing to show for their support for the PDP-led government in the state.

He commended Valentine Oyemike founder of the network, for the “wonderful project” which he said was out to provide computer knowledge to Ndokwa youths.

Welcoming guests, Oyemike who is also a chieftain of APC said the organisation would graduate 600 persons in computer training annually.

Oyemike said the organisation was a grassroots movement spread across all the wards in the Ndokwa West council area.

‘We discovered that in this 21st century, there is no employment anywhere in the world without basic computer knowledge.

‘The secretariat is equipped with the state of the art computers, all business centre equipment with internet facilities which we will use to give Ndokwa sons and daughters basic computer knowledge.

‘We will be graduating 50 persons on a monthly basis and in a year, we will have 600 graduands; that is our target,’ he said.

He said the OPN is a pressure group under APC, but noted that beneficiaries of the empowerment programme cut across all political parties.

On the preparedness of the APC for the 2023 election, he said the party has all it takes to win the polls in the state.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.