Gyang Bere, Jos

The Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Plateau State set up by the National Secretariat said it will not allowed a group of rascals who mischievously constituted themselves into factional Caretaker Committee of the party to distract their efforts towards taken over power in 2023.

Chairman of the State Caretaker Committee, Hon. Yakubu Gwott Chocho disclosed this yesterday when the party constituted a 7 member Peace and Reconciliation Committee headed by Hon. Dalyop Mancha to resolved all issues with regards to Wards and Local Government congresses in the state.

He explained that at the expiration of their tenure, the National Working Committee of the party appointed them into a caretaker Committee for three months due to inability of the party to conduct states Congresses following the outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic ravaging the world.

He said their appointments was duly signed by the National Organising Secretary of the party which cut across 24 affected states in the country and wonder why some people are bent on thwarting effort of the party twords 2023.

“On May 10, 2020 the tenure of the PDP Exco nationwide expired and there has been no election due to the pandemic that is ravaging the world and Plateau is not in exception. Therefore, the National Secretariat incollaboration with elders and stakeholders took a decision to engaged the existing Exco a Caretaker Committee and this is not only in Plateau but 24 states across the federation are included.

“But surprisingly, last week Friday, some members of our party came to take over the party leadership as Caretaker Committee and the National Secretariat cannot set up two different leadership of the party in Plateau.

“These seven members have been suspended and a disciplinary committee set up to look into their activities. We have also constituted 7 member Peace and Reconciliation Committee to look into issues that came up with the ward and local government Congresses. We want peace in the party so that we can take over power in 2023.”

Hon. Chocho pladged their loyalty to elders of the party in the state, former Governor Jonah David Jang, Former Governorship candidate of the party, Gen. Jeremiah Useni Rtd, Former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Nasiru Mantu and second Civilian Governor of the state, Amb. Fidelis Tapgun among others.