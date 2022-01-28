From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

As political activities that would culminate in 2023 general elections gather momentum, Catholic Church has restated its position that it will remain apolitical and won’t it weight behind any candidate vying for any political office especially the office of the President.

Nevertheless, it said it will continue to encourage Christians, particularly Catholics and other faithful to develop more interest in politics and fully participate in the process, so they can be part of choosing their leaders.

Secretary General, Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Very Rev. Fr. Zacharia Samjumi, who reaffirmed the position of the Catholic Secretariat at a media parley in Abuja, on Friday, however, frowned at the impression that politics is dirty and should be left for dirty people is wrong and should be corrected.

He said: “That impression is very wrong and should be corrected. We need to start getting people to know that politics is not a ‘dirty’ game neither is it a ‘do or die’ affair as had been believed over the years. We always use every available opportunity to encourage our people to go into politics, cleanse the system, and thereafter participate in the process of choosing political leaders.

“Joining people that believe that politics is a ‘dirty’ game and abandoning the process is disastrous decision for individuals and the church. It means that ‘dirty’ people would take advantage of the vacuum to occupy the offices and start taking decision for me and you that claimed to be ‘clean’ and educated.

“As the general elections fast approaches, many people have solicited the official support of the Catholic church for their political ambition, but we often pray for them and wish them well in their political journey. That has been our position.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Meanwhile, the Director of Social Communications, CSN, Very Rev. Fr. Michael Nsikak Umoh, in his submissions, said the Catholic church is eagerly waiting for the next administration that would not give room for trading blames nor for petty partisanship that are defined along tribal, ethnic, religious or political affiliation.

He said: “These tools in the hands of typical politicians have been used for too long to mesmerize and exploit the people. Most politicians use them as smokescreen to hide their clandestine interests and ambitions.

“The only reasonable political consideration left to choose from, irrespective of tribe, tongue and religious beliefs, is between truth and falsehood, the good and the bad, the oppressed and the oppressor, the loyal and disloyal citizens of Nigeria. These are the only two parties that matter in the country now.

“Now, more than ever, is the time true Nigerians must rise in unison to act and lend their voices to all that is good and noble in order to save our country. It is time to wise up and correct mistakes of the past that have plunged the nation into the excruciating pains we now experience.

“We cannot wait for another chance, if we are blessed to have this one; and we may not have another chance to rescue this nation if we fail to take advantage of this one.

“In view of this, every good citizen of Nigeria must go out to obtain their voter’s card, while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must ensure that the process is made easy for the people, and the people’s votes are made to count during election.”