Linus Oota, Lafia
The north will support and vote for a presidential candidate from the region in 2023, acting Chairman, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Alhaji Musa Liman Kwande has said.
“I’m expressing my opin- ion as a Northerner and a Nigeria and not that of ACF. Northern Nigerians who are tested and trusted should contest for any po- litical office with anybody from any part of Nigeria; people should exercise their democratic franchise to vote for their candidate of choice,”Kwande said in Lafia, yesterday.
Kwande said the ACF and Northern Elders Forum (NEF) were pressure groups striving for the development of the north and Nigeria, just like Afenifere, Ohaneze Ndigbo and other groups in the South South.
Alhaji Kwande, however, called on the north to vote for candidates that would develop the region and not self centered politicians.
“Nigeria is our country, we must unite and develop it despite being from different geographical locations. We should not relent in the pursuit of growth and development as we are blessed with gifted people and many resources, as only Nigerians would develop the country to greater heights,” he said.
The acting ACF chair- man called on Nigerians to embrace peace and dialogue and denounce violence, which he said was against democratic norms and a threat to the federation.
He called on politicians to accept election results and be statesmen. kwande also urged youths to avoid being used as political thugs.
