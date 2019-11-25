The north will support and vote for a presidential candidate from the region in 2023, acting Chairman, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Alhaji Musa Liman Kwande has said.

“I’m expressing my opin- ion as a Northerner and a Nigeria and not that of ACF. Northern Nigerians who are tested and trusted should contest for any po- litical office with anybody from any part of Nigeria; people should exercise their democratic franchise to vote for their candidate of choice,”Kwande said in Lafia, yesterday.