Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima said their administration will fight poverty, unemployment and ensure peace in Nigeria if elected into power in 2023.

Shettima disclosed this on Saturday during the coronation and presentation of 1st Class Staff of office to His Royal Highness, Da. John Putmang Hirse, the Mishkaham Mwaghavul, held in Mangu, Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Da. Hirse succeeded Da. Nelson Andok Bakfur who passed on in December 2021 when District Heads of Mwaghavul nation met on the 15 June, 2022 and selected him as the new Mishkaham Mwaghavul.

Shettima called on all languages that migrated from the Lake Chad basin to do everything within their power and maintain their cordial relationship for their growth and development.

“What bind us together is superior to anything. We need to maintain our relationship, we need peace in this country so that we will harness the potentials of our people. We will fight against poverty, unemployment and ensure education for all.” He stated.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong who performed the coronation and presentation of staff of office, said the certificate and the staff of office is an essential instrument that will defend and protect him and the Mwaghavul nation.

He urged him to work closely with the Local Government Council to provide security and tackle all criminal activities within his domain.

” I have always emphasized, the Traditional Institution is vital to the survival of our cultural heritage as it forms the bedrock of our coexistence. As a people who share common and unique identity, the continuous maintenance of the norms, traditions and culture of the Chiefdom must be safe-guarded in the greater interest of the people.

“You are aware that my administration since coming on board has paid greater attention to reviving the traditional institution so that it can contribute meaningfully to the development of the State particularly at the grassroots level. This we believe will engender social cohesion and promote peaceful coexistence among our people.

“Let me warn that the isolated attacks in parts of Mangu, Wase, Bokkos and other Local government areas, including cases of kidnappings and destruction of farm crops ready for harvesting will be dealt with severely. I have been sufficiency briefed by the security agencies and have equally directed them to take the fight to the criminals who must be flushed out of the State at all costs.

“This is more so when we are approaching the yuletide period where there is heightened need for security. I assure the citizens that their security remains topmost priority and we will never surrender our State to criminals.” He stated.

The National President, Mwaghavul Development Association, Da. Joseph Gwankat described the selection nof Da. John Putmang Hirse as free, fair and peaceful.

He noted that the time frame at which the District Heads of Mwaghavul nation carried out the selection without litigation shows how committed the Mwaghavul people are prepared for leadership.

Da. Gwankat added that the Mwaghavul people are ready to give qualitative and purposeful leadership anywhere they are found and described them as the melting pot of politics in Plateau and Nigeria.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Plateau State, Hon. Sylvanus Tapgun who spoke earlier, described the Chieftaincy institution is acknowledged as the custodian of culture and traditions.

“Now that the Mwaghavul nation has again found Leadership through the selection of a new Mishkaham Mwaghavul who would be installed by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Plateau State; I call on the people of Mwaghavul Chiefdom to unite and support the new Mishkaham for the growth and development of their communities, Mangu LGA and Plateau State.”

The Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, represented by the Long Goemai, HRH Martins Shaldas III admonished the people to remained peaceful and united for the growth and development of Mangu and Plateau State.

The Shehu of Borno was represented by Prof. Andrew Haruna and equally called for peace and unity of the people.

In his acceptance speech, the 4th Mishkaham Mwaghavul, Da John Putmang Hirse said that his people both at home and in diaspora will unite to support him in the task for which he has dedicated his life to.

“I have in sincerity pledged myself to your service as I believe, so many of you have pledged yours to me too. In this resolve, I have the support of my council members, with whom I am united in spirit and objectives.

“I am aware that without peace and security, we cannot attain these ideals. Consequently, as a Council, we will continually engage our neighbours and security agencies on security challenges confronting nus with a view to jointly finding a lasting solution.” He stated.