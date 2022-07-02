From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group under the umbrella of Plateau for Atiku Organization said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alh. Atiku Abubakar will win the 2023 presidential election in Plateau State convincingly.

The group in a communique on Saturday read by former Secretary to Plateau State Government and the Spokesman, Prof. Shedrack Best said PDP gladiators in Plateau have resolved to deliver the state for Atiku.

The meeting which was convened at the resident of Amb. Yahaya Kwande, had in attendance former Speakers of Plateau State, former members of the House of Representatives, members of the state House of Assembly, party elders and stakeholders among others supporters.

Prof. Best said the meeting discussed the candidature of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election and expressed delight over the emergence of Alh. Atiku Abubakar as the flag bearer of the party for the 2023 presidential election.

The communique reads, “The meeting resolve as follows: To show total commitment to the candidature of His Excellency, Alh. Atiku Abubakar and to mobilize support for the PDP candidate and to ensure the victory of the candidate in the general election in 2023.

“To work with the PDP and other groups working similarly for the success of the candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar towards becoming the President of Nigeria in 2023.”

Best added that Plateau has remained the home of PDP over the years and that no political party has ever win presidential election in Plateau apart from the PDP.

He said the group will work in synergy with other PDP groups within and outside the state to deliver Atiku in 2023.