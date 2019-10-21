A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lanre Razak, has vowed to drag former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu into the 2023 presidential race if he failed to join willingly.

He said along with other like minds across the nation and beyond, Tinubu would be drafted to run in the interest of the generality of all Nigerians.

This is even as he aligned himself with former Secretary to the Federal Government (SGF), Lawal Babachi, that Tinubu would make a good president in 2023.

He said Tinubu, as president, would not disappoint because of his political, administrative experience and exposure.

“Tinubu, is no doubt, a tested and trusted hand to be entrusted with the affairs of this country,” said Razak, who admitted that the former Lagos governor has not confided in him about his 2023 presidential plan. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is eminently qualified to succeed President Buhari and carry on with the good work he (Buhari) has started,” he said at a media chat in Lagos at the weekend.

A member of the Lagos Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), he said the role Tinubu played along with others in the alliance that brought APC to power in 2015 was a testimony that he had paid his dues, stressing that it would not be out of place for him to reap where he has sown.

During a media interaction at the weekend in Yola, Adamawa State, Babachir was reported to have said Tinubu had all it takes to make a modern president in 2023.