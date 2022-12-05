From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Caleb Mutfwang said his administration will engaged credible Plateau youths in all facet of governance for the purpose of enthronement of development in the state.

He noted that youths, being the backbone of the society possessed the energy and requisite knowledge of running inclusive and transparent governance using technology.

Mutfwang disclosed this at the weekend at the inauguration of the Directorate for Youth Mobilization of Atiku-Okowa/Mutfwang-Piyo Campaign Council with a view to deliver PDP from top to bottom in Plateau.

He charged the Directors of Local Government Area Coordinators, and members who were inaugurated to take their assigned tasks seriously by engaging in Door-to-Door campaign to deliver their respective polling units in the state.

“I’ll like to assure you that we are going to carry the youths along. In every strategic appointment we are going to make, we will make sure that youths are included. In the cabinet, there will be youths. In the local government, there will be youths”. He emphasized.

Mutfwang also guaranteed women and people with special needs of his resolved to include them in governance and the leadership of the party, when God brings him to power.

The inauguration was attended by the State Party Chairman, Hon. Chris Hassan; State Youth Leader, Mr Nantip Pandur; the Director General of the Atiku-Okowa/Mutfwang-Piyo Campaign Council, Chief Letep Dabang, and the Deputy Director General, Hon. Hamisu Anani; Chairman of the Youth Advisory Committee, Rt. Hon. Abok Nuhu Ayuba, among others.

The Youth Mobilization Directorate is chaired by Comrade Pwajok Hitler Joshua, as the Director General.