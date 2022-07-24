From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has said that he and his brother governors will ensure that peace and adequate security of lives and property return in the zone before the forth coming General elections.

The governor who stated this at the South East APC Stakeholders’ meeting in Owerri, Imo State, Saturday, said that south east governors will continue provide security for the people of the zone.

The Imo governor wondered why there should be continued Sit-at-home protests which had affected commercial activities in the zone.

” How do you expect that people should sit at home without going to work, for no effort of theirs. And you say you are looking for Biafra? We have decided that we are part and parcel of the Federal Government and the ruling party is APC.

“I charge the South East leadership of our great party to constitute committees and populate these communities for APC to win elections”, he said.

On the reconciliation committee of the party, the governor charged members to do more to get everybody on board, adding that efforts should be made to ensure that all polling units, wards and local government areas were manned by party executives on election days and also ensure that the party was voted for in all levels of the election to make it 5/5.

Uzodimma urged them not to allow distractions from detractors to bring them down but ensure that their eyes were fixed on the ball and hoped that by the time the party started it’s campaigns which would be rooted in the grassroots, it would be remarkable as “bottom to top approach” would be adopted.

Also speaking, the APC National Vice President South East, Dr Ijeoma Arodiogbu, while welcoming the stakeholders to the meeting, commended them for the sacrifices they had made to reposition the party and ensure success at the poll. He also said the party had enjoyed tremendous support from the governor and that the party had brought a lot of goodwill to the zone through what the president, governors Hope Uzodimma and Dave Umahi had done through their developmental strides.