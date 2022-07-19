From Okwe Obi, Abuja

United Nations’ recognised organisation, United Town Agency for North South Cooperation, (UTA), has promised to defend the political rights of Nigerians, stating that votes of eligible citizens would count in the 2023 general elections.

The group maintained that it would be involved in the electioneering process as an observer to ensure that citizens are not molested and induced during the exercise.

UTA’s Country President, Abigail Chinyere Amalaha, stated this at her inaugural press briefing and introduction of newly appointed board members of UTA to the public, yesterday in Abuja.

The board members are the Sa’peyi of Garki, Usman Nga-Kupi; Director, Public Affairs of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dr Abubakar Jimoh; and a journalist, Dr Chike Okogwu.

She said: “It is within the work plan UTA to seek to defend the political rights of Nigerian electorate in the 2023 general elections by ensuring that their votes count.

“Free, fair and transparent election is hallmark of a democratic government. The UTA will therefore be constructively involved in the electioneering process as an observer.

“The inalienable rights of the people to vote and be voted for without molestation and inducement must be guaranteed. We will be working closely with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

Amalaha, first Nigeria’s president of UTA, promised to embark on humanitarian activities as part of the mandates of UTA.

She said her appointment came with enormous task especially drafting Nigeria into community of 110 nations, to prove its mettle as the giant of Africa in humanitarian projects.

According to her, it was disappointing that some communities in the FCT lacked clean water and quality and affordable healthcare system.

“Our immediate plan now is to embark on humanitarian activities in vulnerable rural communities in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Our focus is on scaling up access of FCT rural communities to safe drinking water, qualitative healthcare and education. It is a thing of regret and shame that we still find several rural communities in FCT, Abuja, bereft of basic social amenities.

“Our immediate aim is to raise intervention fund for the various humanitarian projects and the official launch will take place sometime in September, 2020 in Abuja, Lagos and the six geo-political zones where our activities and impact are to be felt,” she added.

Also, the Deputy Head of Mission of Mauritania, Moulaya Mohammed Idriss, promised to assist representatives of UTA achieve their aim.

Meanwhile, NAFDAC’s Spokesman, Dr Jimoh, appealed to Nigerians to be careful of what they eat and drink, lamenting that most people die of avoidable illnesses.