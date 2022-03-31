From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Prof. Sonni Tyoden said he will improved on the giant strides of Governor Simon Lalong if the state give him the mandate to succeed his boss in 2023.

Tyoden disclosed this on Thursday when he visited the State Executive of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State Secretariat to express his intention to contest the 2023 governorship election.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

“I believe strongly that I have a great deal to contribute to the development of Plateau State given my experience in the enterprise of governance for nearly seven years now.

” I have been a passionate and uncompromising co- driver of the Rescue Administration ably led by Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, the Executive Governor of Plateau State and Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF).

“I can proudly declare that the Rescue Administration under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong has redefined governance in the state and this explains the significant progress in the socioeconomic and political development recorded in the state.

“My aspiration is partly motivated by the burning desire to sustain and possibly expand the frontiers of the legacies of the Rescue Administration in the state. It is common knowledge that Plateau State is a microcosm of the larger Nigerian society in the sense that it is characterised by the same social pluralism such as ethnic, religious, cultural and linguistic diversity.”

Tyoden who also inaugurated his campaign team and expressed his intention before the APC elders in Plateau said state state will be more secure under his leadership in view of his knowledge and better understanding of issues that concerned Plateau.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“Governing a state that is as diverse as Plateau State requires one with good sense of tact, strategic and critical thinking to build robust social cohesion and harmony among the diverse social elements as a necessary precondition for sound and effective governance.

“This is what the Rescue Administration has successfully done and I hope to improve on it to bring about seamless unity and harmony among the diverse groups in the state. Once we have been able to overcome the challenge of unity and integration in Plateau, the foundation for good governance that will make citizens radiate with happiness and contentment is laid.

He explained that he will exhibit good leadership style that will eliminate all sources of social frictions that have conspired to slow down the pace of development in the state.

“The Rescue Administration that I have been part of since 2015 has been a sensitive, caring and responsive administration driven by the values of integrity, transparency, accountability, trust, and rule of law conscious.

“These ethical principles underwrite our administration and I will remain faithful to them to drive governance under my leadership. We will run an all- inclusive government that reflects the social diversity of the state. Youth, women and persons living with disability will be accorded the highest consideration in the composition of government.”

The State APC Chairman, Hon. Rufus Bature described Prof. Tyoden as a symbol of peace and unity coupled with the fact that his campaign is anchored on “Symbol of Unity”

He said Tyoden has full knowledge of the issues of Plateau State and asked his supporters to be sincere and committed on supporting him to become the next governor of the state.