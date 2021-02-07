From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former military administrator to Delta State, Air commodore Luke Ochulor, has said Igbo will not accept being a vice presidential candidate to any zone in the country in 2023 presidential election.

Ochulor, while interacting with Daily Sun in Owerri yesterday, said 2023 is the right time to tell Nigerians that Igbo have the capacity to lead the country aright more than any other zones in the country.

According to him, “the time of playing a second fiddle to anybody is over, they should just go for the slot instead of the political calculation of being a deputy and becoming a president afterward.

“It will be a wishful thinking saying let’s be deputy to this person, do you know what will happen in the next two years, I think it is better for an Igbo man to stand his ground to go straight for the presidency, does it means they have the intellectual capacity to manage the country more than the Igbo,” he said.

However, he further advised that to achieve this, Igbo should be more united ever than before irrespective of their party affiliation and muster the courage to present a worthy candidate.

“Igbo should be able to stand together no matter the party they belong, they should shun politicians who defects at will to parties for selfish reasons, these kind of leaders cannot make it. If we can muster courage and eschew party differences and support one worthy person, even if they fail at that attempt, they would be respected.

“We do not need somebody who has a checkered history, somebody who crosses over to party A from party B after eight years realising that he has made a mistake of joining that party, if we present such a person, we would have problems, they might not even vote for such a person,” he said.