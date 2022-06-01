From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Chairman of Association of Beauty, Pageant, Fashion Exhibition Organisers of Nigeria (ABPFEON), Bluebone Dafiewharen, yesterday, said the body would only endorse and support a presidential candidate that will promote entertainment, culture and tourism in the country.

He disclosed this at the official inauguration of state executives, standing committee, senior special assistant/personnel, assistant to the chairman in Benin.

Dafiewharen said the entertainment industry has been relegated and marginalised by successive governments over the years and that such will not be tolerated and should be corrected.

He said the beauty and fashion industry has from time immemorial, played a vital role in bringing to the limelight different nations not to talk of the economy impact it has brought to those countries, stressing that some countries even survive on beauty and fashion exhibitions and Nigeria can do same.

He said he would work alongside with his executive to ensure the growth of the association both at the state and at the national levels to attract private investors, non-governmental organisations, and government to partner the association to ensure meaningful development in the association.

