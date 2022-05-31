From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State chairman of Association of Beauty, Pageant, Fashion Exhibition Organizers of Nigeria (ABPFEON) Mr. Bluebone Dafiewharen, yesterday, said the body will only endorse and support a presidential candidate that will promote entertainment, culture and tourism in the country.

He disclosed this at the official inauguration of state executives, standing committee, senior special assistant/personnel, assistant to the chairman in Benin City.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Mr. Dafiewharen said the entertainment industry has been relegated and marginalized by successive governments over the years and that such will not be tolerated and should be corrected this time.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Over time, we have been neglected by the government, this time, we shall only support and endorse a government that will support entertainment in Nigeria and in Edo State”, he said.

Dafiewharen said the beauty and fashion industry has from time immemorial, played a vital role in bringing to the limelight different nations not to talk of the economy impact it has brought to those countries, stressing that some countries even survive on beauty and fashion exhibitions and Nigeria can do same.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

He said he would work alongside with his executive to ensure the growth of the association both at the state and at the national level to attract private investors, NGOs, and government to partner with the association to ensure meaningful development in the association.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .