By Chinelo Obogo

Nigerian women have warned those planning to contest for governorship or presidential seats, that they will only support those who support them in 2023.

The women made up of entrepreneurs, professionals across major sectors, media executives, Nollywood among others, gathered in their numbers in the Federal Capital Territory on Monday to honour Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State with a distinguished ‘Hero of Women Inclusion Award’ at the grand finale of the Nigerian Women Arise for Nigeria (NIWAFON) awareness campaign.

The women said they support Governor Bello because according to them, he has surpassed the United Nations’ 35 per cent affirmative action by appointing women in strategic positions in his government.

The President, National Association of Women Entrepreneurs, Vera Ndanusa, who led the women entrepreneurs to the awareness programme noted that Nigerian women are behind the Governor for his unflinching belief in their ability to resolve knotty issues and right the wrongs in Nigeria.

“Governor Bello has given positions of power to women and has surpassed the 35 per cent affirmative action. Women must rise up to support him, that is why we have made him our hero. The success story being recorded in Kogi, strengthens the saying that behind a successful man is a woman.

“Other governors should emulate him and aspire to receive this distinguished award,” she said.

The 1st Vice-President of NIWAFON, Ifeyinwa Omowole, said women of substance in Nigeria are ready to sue Governor Bello if he refuses to declare his intention to run for Presidency.

According to her, Kogi is working because women are manning strategic positions in the state.

She said, “Show me another state where a woman is the ADC of the Governor, where the Secretary to the State Government is a woman: the Head of Seevice, all the Vice Chairmen of the Local Governments are women, among many other female appointees. We will support Governor Yahaya Bello all the way because he knows how to make a nation great,” she said.

The President, National Association of Women Journalists, Ladi Bawa, urged Nigerian women to speak with one voice, saying, “I am happy that we are recognising one man that has done a lot for women. We as women must rise up and be actively involved in politics, aspire to be governors. Others must know that if we must support them, they must be fair in terms of gender equity.

“Today, Yahaya Bello is who we see and we will support him,” she added.

Actress, Binta Ayo Mogaji, also led other screen divas to demand for the rights of women in Nigeria and to eulogise the Kogi Governor for his feat in women inclusion and good governance.

