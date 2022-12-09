From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, promised to prioritise education if he is elected in the 2023 poll.

Kwankwaso also said that his administration will provide free education for every citizens by making sure that the number of out-of-school children is drastically reduced.

He spoke at the 5th Africa Leadership and Philanthropy (AFRILEAP) award yesterday in Abuja in which he awarded Man of The Year.

Represented by NNPP Deputy National Chairman (South), John Chris Ifemeje (Kwankwaso said NNPP will provide the desired leadership that will be people-driven.

On insecurity, he said his government will recruit more personnel into the military and the police to secure the country while all corruption loopholes will be blocked.

“Education is what will give people sound mind, make people to develop their capability for sustainable national development. He (Kwankwaso) donated a lot of resources to award scholarships to residents of Kano not citizens.

“Anybody that resided in Kano was given free education. Their WAEC and JAMB fees were paid for and thousand of indigent students were set to study abroad on scholarships.

“We will take care of out of school children and give them sound and quality education,” he said.

Lead Director, Chibuisi Empowerment Education Development (CEED) Foundation and Chairman AFRILEAP awards, Chibuisi Mba, said the event was to honour innovative individuals and organizations that are exhibiting exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment towards community empowerment and development.

“We are passionate about influencing the society and spearheading a movement aimed at proffering solutions and suggesting measures through awareness creation, as well as taking strategic actions targeted at eradicating the incidences of lack of education, sexual violence and abuse against children,” Mba said.