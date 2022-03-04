From Joe Effiong, Uyo

A governorship aspirant in Akwa Ibom on Peoples Democratic Party platform, Onofik Luke, has promised to rebuild trust and reduce social inequalities gap between the privileged few and the underprivileged majority if elected governor of the state.

Luke lamented the widening gap between the privileged few and the underprivileged majority despite their faith, trust and commitment towards building the state of their dream.

He, however, said though the social inequalities of many years which have brought about distrust between the political elite and the masses cannot be automatically undone, effective and people-oriented leaders can reinforce the noble foundation laid by past leaders and founding fathers of the state to rebuild the broken walls of their collective dreams of the future.

In a statement by his Amazing Grace Campaign Organisation, through the Director of Communication, Uduak Ikafia, Luke said he is unshakeably in the race for the seat of the governor of Akwa Ibom State in 2023.

“In the next few days, the Amazing Grace Project, which is the campaign organisation of Luke will unveil details of his formal declaration and a manifesto which will outline the terms of his social contract with Akwa Ibom people.

“The Amazing Grace Project is the God-inspired and people-driven campaign organisation galvanising Akwa Ibom towards the actualisation of Luke’s vision for inclusive governance which is clearly articulated in our campaign theme: Building Together, Growing Together.

“Onofiok is on a mission to provide our great state with a leadership that will not only involve the people in the building process, but will prioritise the collective growth of every single one of us,” the Amazing Grace said in the statement.

