From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Obi-Datti Media Office has asked supporters to ignore and treat as thrash any doctored and faked item on Labour Party Presidential (LP) candidate, Mr Peter Obi, stating that they were still focused on taking back the country and rebuilding it.

The media team in a statement at the weekend, recalled the fake news generated on the LP flagbearer, which intrigued an international news media to wonder why some people are dismayed by bright ideas trying to come out of Nigeria.

“Recently in the South East, some hirelings recorded a fake video of unknown gunmen pretending to punish a man for allegedly wearing a Peter Obi T-shirt; it was indeed a polo shirt of PDP’s Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

“The video makers objective was to portray Peter Obi as unwanted in his region and frighten his supporters, which is utterly false. The fake video came ostensibly to counter the heartwarming rallies of the Labour Party in the two South East states of Anambra and Enugu.

“Also on Friday while the Obidient Movement was shutting down Jos for the arrival of Obi, detractors concocted another video of someone claiming to be an Obidient complaining of missing money for mobilisation.”

According to the media team, the video was doctored to counter the organic nature of Obi’s rallies and make them look like the rented crowds of the other parties.

“When the eagle landed on the Plateau, the real members of the Obidient Movement took the space and showed the organic nature of their support.

“These frustrated opponents not knowing how to halt the political acceleration of Obi are digging out some remarks of Obi’s opponents in previous electioneering and make it look anew,” it explained

The Obi-Datti Media Office vowed to continue exposing their deceptions, which have roundly failed since the LP standard bearer has proven to be the best man for the job, having possessed all the required ingredients for the missing leadership in our polity: character, capacity, competence and capabilities.

“We, therefore, remind everyone that Peter Obi, the head the cap fits, is seeking the Nigerian people’s mandate to serve and provide what has been lacking in our country and he comes proudly with attractive and satisfactory features embedded in his lifestyle and antecedents in his public and private life.”