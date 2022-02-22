A former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said the 2023 general elections would be a defining moment as Nigerians will be rescued from poverty, deprivation, insecurity and despondency.

He stated this yesterday in Abuja when he launched a pressure group known as The National Movement (TNM).

The event had the attendance a former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalong; Elder Statesman, Tanko Yakassai, former National Secretary of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Buba Galadima; former Political Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Alkali, among others.

Kwankwaso, who served as Minister of Defence, assured Nigerians that Boko Haram insurgents and kidnappers would be decisively dealt with by equipping and empowering security agencies and provide effective and unquestioned capacity.

He did not disclose his intention to run for any elective office, but he said, “We are aware of the urgent need for us to come together to form a formidable national movement to save Nigeria from further drift and threats of disintegration; determined to work together with like minds and fellow compatriots to protect and defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our fatherland; deeply committed to rescuing our country and our people from fear, despondency, hunger, misery and deprivation; and desirous of rebuilding our nation in the basis of the principles of social justice, equity, equality and fairness,” he said.

Aside calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC and other electoral bodies to ensure free, fair and credible plebiscite, he encouraged Nigerians to elect competent leaders.

“Our country is again facing another impending round of national elections. TNM is earnestly calling upon our electoral bodies to tread the path of honour and integrity to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

“Our electorate equally shoulder the responsibility to fully discharge their civic responsibility and select leaders of character and real integrity.

“We also look up to our development partners to join hands with us to ensure free, fair and credible election.

“On our part, TNM pledges to enthrone a credible and true independence of the judiciary as well as absolute independence of the legislature as separate but complementary arms of government in a true democracy.”

Meanwhile, a former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalong, apologised to Nigerians over the spate insecurity, high cost of living and ethnic division.

Dalong stated that when he was campaigning for the All Progressives Congress (APC), he never promised Nigerians that they would experience the kind of socio-economic problems they are experiencing.