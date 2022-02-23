From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said the 2023 general elections would be a defining moment as Nigerians would be rescued from poverty, deprivation, insecurity and despondency.

He stated this when he launched a pressure group, The National Movement (TNM), yesterday, in Abuja.

The event had in attendance former minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung; elder statesman, Tanko Yakassai, former National Secretary of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Buba Galadima; former political adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Alkali, among others.

Kwankwaso, former minister of defence, assured Nigerians that Boko Haram insurgents and kidnappers would be decisively dealt with by equipping and empowering security agencies and providing effective and unquestioned capacity.

While not, however, disclosing his intention to run for any elective office, he said: “We are aware of the urgent need for us to come together to form a formidable national movement to save Nigeria from further drift and threats of disintegration; determined to work together with like minds and fellow compatriots to protect and defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our fatherland; deeply committed to rescuing our country and our people from fear, despondency, hunger, misery and deprivation; and desirous of rebuilding our nation in the basis of the principles of social justice, equity, equality and fairness.”