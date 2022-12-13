From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has promised Nigerians that his administration will restore peace and revamp Nigeria economy if trusted with the mandate in 2023.

Atiku disclosed this on Tuesday during the Plateau State presidential campaign flag off, held at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium Jos and urged Plateau people to vote him and the PDP Governorship candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang and all candidates of the party at the February and March, 2023 elections.

“We have promised that we will restore peace in Plateau and Nigeria, we will revamp Nigerian economy and we will ensure that Plateau is connected with neighbouring states as far as road infrastructures are concern.

“APC has neglected all the roads in Plateau connecting to other states in the country and we have promised to rehabilitate those roads for ease of economic development and the prosperity of the people.”

He assured Plateau people and Nigerians that if PDP is restored back to power in 2023, the prevailing security challenges ravaging the country will be ta thing of the past.

Vice Presidential candidate of the party and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa said PDP is the only hope Nigeria has ahead of 2023.

“I am happy with what I am seeing here today because you have given us the sign that PDP is winning the 2023 elections. APC took us down the hill, they took us to the very bottom but now Nigeria will raise again.”

He explained that PDP has provide a credible and competent presidential candidate who will turn things around for the good and unity of Nigeria in 2023 and called on the people to vote all the candidates of the party in 2023.