From Gyang Bere, Jos
The Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has promised Nigerians that his administration will restore peace and revamp Nigeria economy if trusted with the mandate in 2023.
Atiku disclosed this on Tuesday during the Plateau State presidential campaign flag off, held at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium Jos and urged Plateau people to vote him and the PDP Governorship candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang and all candidates of the party at the February and March, 2023 elections.
“We have promised that we will restore peace in Plateau and Nigeria, we will revamp Nigerian economy and we will ensure that Plateau is connected with neighbouring states as far as road infrastructures are concern.
“APC has neglected all the roads in Plateau connecting to other states in the country and we have promised to rehabilitate those roads for ease of economic development and the prosperity of the people.”
He assured Plateau people and Nigerians that if PDP is restored back to power in 2023, the prevailing security challenges ravaging the country will be ta thing of the past.
Vice Presidential candidate of the party and Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa said PDP is the only hope Nigeria has ahead of 2023.
“I am happy with what I am seeing here today because you have given us the sign that PDP is winning the 2023 elections. APC took us down the hill, they took us to the very bottom but now Nigeria will raise again.”
He explained that PDP has provide a credible and competent presidential candidate who will turn things around for the good and unity of Nigeria in 2023 and called on the people to vote all the candidates of the party in 2023.
The Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Sokoto state, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal said a vote for PDP is a vote for Nigeria peace and unity.
He expressed optimism that with Atiku Abubakar as President of Nigeria, the country would be unified and Plateau State will make sufficient progress with Barr. Caleb Mutfwang as Governor.
The National Chairman of the Party, Dr. Iyochar Ayu who presented the party’s flag to the PDP Governorship candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang said PDP is the party to beat at all level.
He noted that the party was conceived and nurtured by competent Nigerian leaders with were determined to take power to the people and noted that power will certainly rest on the people in 2023.
Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom noted that Plateau has impressed PDP with the massive turn for the presidential campaign rally.
He assured the people that PDP is coming back again, adding that APC came and promised change but plunge Nigerians in hardship and perpetual poverty.
Udom explained that PDP is on a mission to rescue Nigeria and said Plateau is known as a hub of industrialization in the North Central where potatoes are produced but cannot process.
“Atiku Abubakar will restore our economy, he will restore peace in Plateau State; when we were going for NYSC in those days, Plateau was our first choice because of peace and serene environment.”
Plateau State PDP Governorship Candidate, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang said PDP has never lost presidential election in Plateau and assured that the state will deliver PDP in 2023.
“We have being wollowing in poverty and hardship since the coming of APC and it is time for us to put an end to the suffering that the APC has inflicted on us by voting PDP from top to bottom in 2023.”
PDP Chairman, Plateau State, Hon. Chris Hassan said Plateau has resolved to deliver 2 millions votes to Atiku Abubakar in 2023.
He noted that Plateau has one of the robust and unique campaign structure tagged Atiku/Mutfwang campaign council which has substructures down to the poling units.
Former Nigerian Ambassador to Switzerland, Amb. Yahaya Kwande said Plateau people are humble and peaceful people, and urged them to vote Atiku Abubakar for a better Nigeria.
He said that Jos has always delivered Atiku Abubakar and urged the people to repeat their good gesture in 2023.
Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang said the 2023 provides an opportunity for Plateau people to restore it dignity by voting Atiku Abubakar and Barr. Caleb Mutfwang.
He noted that Nigeria will bounce back in 2023 by voting PDP and assured the people that PDP will win the 2023 election.
