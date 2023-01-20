From Gyang Bere, Jos

Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has reassured Nigerians that his government will work to secure and united Nigerians if elected President during the 25 February presidential elections.

He said the current administration has inflicted pains and agony on Nigerians through persistent insecurity, hunger and failed economy.

Obi disclosed this on Friday in Jos during the Labour Party Presidential Campaign rally, held at the Rwang Pam Township Stadium Jos, Plateau State.

The presidential candidate who visited the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba and later addressed students at Langfield Leisure Event Center, said their administration will carry every Nigerian along.

He said, “Today, we have become the capital of poverty in the world, the capital of unemployment, the capital of insecurity, the capital of where people don’t have what to eat, that is what I and Datti want to change.

“I assure you that a new Nigeria is possible, with you we are going to have a new Nigeria. The next election is not about religion, is not about tribe and it is not anybody’s turn, it is your turn to take back Nigerian.

“We have come with our wives to secure and unite Nigeria. I am not contesting election because I am from the South East, I am contesting election because I am qualify and more qualified.”

Obi reaffirmed the commitment of Labour Party that they will protect the interest of all Nigerians irrespective of their tribe, religion and where they came from.

“We Labour Party, Nigeria will be great, we will move from consumption to produce, our students will go back to school, there will be no more ASUU strike, four years will be four years ad five years will be five years in school.”

Obi noted that their identity is clearly defined as Nigerians know where they are coming from and the schools they attended unlike some individuals whose identify is unknown with their age and the school they went to.

The Vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed said the APC and PDP government have failed Nigerians and reassured that their administration will no disappoint the people.

Datti noted that the day Obi is announced President of Nigeria, insecurity, killings and stealing of public funds would stop to give rural communities a better life.

National Chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Julius Abure said Peter Obi is a credible alternative in the February 25 Presidential election and urged Nigerians to get their PVCs and vote massively for the Labour Party.

Plateau State Governorship candidate, Dr. Patrick Dakum said with Obi/Datti a new Nigeria is possible and with Dakum/Pwajok a new and a safe Plateau State is possible.

He encouraged Labour Party supporter to go to their respective INEC offices and collect their PVCs and vote for the party in the next election.

Plateau State Coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Council Dr Nanzing Bako and State Chairperson of the Labour Party, Hon. Grace Zamfara both appealed to the people to collect their PVCs and take back Nigerians.

The duo described Obi as a Nigerian who has good knowledge of Nigeria economy and has the capacity to drive the country out of the current woes.