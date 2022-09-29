From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi under Youth in Diaspora Coalition on Wednesday promised to shock Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai by way of organising “Peter Obi one massive march” in Kaduna this Saturday.

El-Rufai had via his social media handle a few weeks ago doubted the possibility of the labour party flag-bearer to get up to 200 people to declare their support for him in the State.

Addressing newsmen on the sideline of the. distribution of branded aprons and sensitisation exercise for market women, men and youths in Sabo market in Chikun local government area and Station market in Kaduna South local government area of the state, leader of the group, Ms. Jemima Ebiega assured that all is set for the march in support of Peter Obi.

To her, men, women and youths from different parts of the state would be converging in Kaduna-South from where the march would kick start and then proceed to the heart of the city based on responses they’re getting from these groups of ‘supporters’.

“People are already tired because the economy is harsh on them and virtually all Kaduna residents have been grossly affected in one way or the other with insecurity problem in the State.

“We are distributing hundreds of aprons to traders and the essence of the material is to enable the market men and women to identify the LP logo during the election.

“You can see how happy these market people who are the real voters are when we share these aprons to them. This is a good omen for us ahead of our rally this Saturday.”, she said.