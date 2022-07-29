From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has expressed strong commitment towards uplifting the standard of education in Plateau if trusted with the mandate to provide credible and all inclusive leadership in the state.

He noted that his administration would prioritized funding of the educational sector to make education accessible and affordable to children of the less privileged in the state.

Mutfwang disclosed this in Thursday during the Student’s Guber Parley, an interactive session with gubernatorial candidates in Plateau, organized by the office of the National Director of Travels and Exchange of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) ahead of the 2023 elections.

The gubernatorial hopeful who bears his thoughts on the prospects of education in Plateau lamented that the sector is grappling with the challenges of under-funding and lack of priority by the government of the day.

He noted that with sound educational system that develop cognitive reasoning of individuals, citizens will be equip with requisite knowledge to resolving the perennial violence in the state and advance economic and social development in the state.

“The crisis we have in the educational sector is born out of inadequate funding and the issue of priority. Even if you have adequate funding but you do not prioritize education, you will not be able to allocate the right resources to fund the sector.

“I want to assure you that as young people, you have a very green future. That is why in 2023, we have to get it right. I will place a premium on education to enable us solve the problems bedeviling education in Plateau State.

“When we prioritize education, we will deal with funding, personnel, tuition, and the quality of our curriculum. We have to ensure that our teachers are paid salaries promptly, and they have grants for research and career development.

“If it is possible, we will try to eliminate tuition in our schools, but if we cannot do that immediately, we must find an acceptable tuition that is affordable for the common man.

“I want to state as a pledge of honour, that no matter our level of poverty, we must restore the issue of scholarships to our students. Beyond these issues, we must bring in experts to look at our curriculum again, because the education of the 21st century is different from the education of the past. Most of our students have certificates but they are not employable.

“This is so, because there are skills you must possess to attract jobs in the market. We will change that starting from reshaping our curriculum to help me implement a deliberate policy to take you out of Jos and market you to greener pastures where there are jobs to get you gainfully employed so you can return home to build Plateau.”

Mutfwang, reiterated his commitment to provide quality education that will turn our sound minded and skillful students who can compete favourable with their counterparts across the globe.

The National Director of Travels and Exchange of National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) Comrade Sandra Sele Pam, the National Director of Travels and Exchange of NANS, expressed satisfaction with the educational policy of Barr. Mutfwang and said the blueprint will address educational challenges in Plateau.