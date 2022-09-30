By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The 774 Chairmen of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Nigeria have vowed to deliver the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Bola Ahmed in the forthcoming general election in the country.

The group made the decision at its inaugural meeting held in Asokoro, Abuja, where they declared to mobilise votes for the party from all the electoral wards and every nook and cranny of the country because of their closeness to the grassroot.

The Publicity Secretary of the APC ALGON, Hon. Johnbosco Anaracha further explained the decision in a statement issued to newsmen in Awka, Anambra State capital, in which he revealed that the convention was attended by APC Chairmen in 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

He further said that the group, during the convention, elected 12 officers to pilot the affairs of the association in the next four years.

According to him, the positions and the newly-elected National Executive Committee of APC ALGON include National Chairman- Hon. Matthew Hon (Benue); National Deputy Chairman – Hon. Henry Fagbenro Adetunji (Ogun); the National Secretary- Engr Henry Njong (Crossriver), the National Treasurer – Hon. Abubakar Danladi (Gombe); and the National Organizing Sec. – Hon. Ibrahim Yakubu (Kaduna).

Others are National Publicity Secretary – Hon Johnbosco Anaracha (Anambra); Zonal Chairman, Northwest- Hon. Sani Abubakar (Kebbi); Zonal Chairman, Northeast- Hon. Bashir Bakari (Taraba); Zonal Chairman, North Central- Hon. Jibril Mohammed Bello (Niger); Zonal Chairman Southeast – Engr. Francis Ori (Ebonyi); Zonal Chairman, South-South, – Nobert A. Sochukwudinma (Delta); and Zonal Chairman, Southwest – Hon. Benerd Aro (Ondo).

Hon. Anaracha noted that the convention also confirmed Senator George Akume, the former governor of Benue State, as its National Patron, adding that it afforded them opportunity to reflect on the 2023 general elections.

“Chairman of APC ALGON commended all for attending the convention. He unveiled our plans to host a National convention of all the 774 Local Government Chairmen in Abuja, with a goal to endorse our presidential candidate, Sen. Ahmed Bola Tinubu and pledge loyalty to all APC candidates in all parts of the country. Already, we have started mobilising support for Tinubu and our other candidates. We are the grassroots,” he said

“We are the structures of APC all over Nigeria. We are not going to lag behind. The election is done and dusted. We have all the achievements of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari in the past three years in office. We will use them to campaign across the nooks and crannies of the country. It is going to be operation woo your ward and win your ward,” Anaracha added.