The Labour Party (LP) gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna, Mr. Jonathan Asake, says he will use technology to fight insecurity in the state if elected in the 2023 general elections.

Asake disclosed this on Friday at a media parley organised by the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Kaduna.

He said that he would ensure there was adequate security in all parts of the state when given the mandate as the primary responsibility of any government.

The governorship candidate said security would be his administration’s top priority which was in line with their campaign slogan: “Secure Kaduna, restore hope.”

He added that his administration, if given the mandate, would ensure inclusive economic and infrastructure development where development projects would be taken to every part of the state.

Asake stated that youths and women would be empowered through agriculture, skills acquisition and subsidised education.

“Some government policies will be reviewed, like the sacking of workers and traditional leaders; this harsh policies must be reviewed.

“A leader must be emphatic, compassionate and ready to find solutions,” he said.

According to him, all the 23 local government areas of the state are endowed with human and natural resources.

Asake added that he would explore those resources for the benefit of the state. (NAN)