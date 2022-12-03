From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Barr Caleb Mutfwang said he will deploy the services of competent and vibrant Plateau youths who are technologically equipped to run an all inclusive and transparent governance if trusted with Plateau mandate in 2023.

He noted that his administration will provide leadership that will exercise political will to bring on board good technological gatekeepers who will work to stem corruption for quality service delivery to Plateau people.

Mutfwang disclosed this on Thursday during the Open Governance Partnership Media Dialogue, held at PRTVC Studio, Rayfield, Jos Plateau State.

“I believe that everyone can access technology, it is a question of initiative and this goes down again to leadership. Once there is a will with the leader, it is possible to get everyone engaged in the use of technology in the governance process.

“What we intend to do is to bring in the younger generation into every facet of governance because they are more high tech and they are also in position to help the elderly one migration smoothly into the ICT world.”

He noted that technology make life more easier and said there is need for deliberate attitudinal change, particularly of everyone in government to deploy technology for accountability and transparency in governance.

Mutfwang explained that his administration will take a holistic approach towards addressing insecurity by revamping the abandoned state security outfit “Operation Rainbow” and make it functional, using technology to secure rural communities in the state.

He noted that their will be deliberate efforts to ensure enforcement of law and order and ensure that defaulters pay dearly in line with the laws governing the society.

The gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda said accountability in governance would be his watch word using technology to achieve participatory budget.

He explained that his administration will set aside 10 percent of internally generated revenue to addressing poverty by boosting women, youths and initiative of the physically challenge to make them economically self reliance.

His Labour Party counterparts, Dr. Patrick Dakum and Young Progressives Party (YPP), Nde Manji Gontory said the plight of Plateau citizens would be the driving force or their administration.