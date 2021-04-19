From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Former Anambra State governor, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has said supports have been coming from the North and South towards the realisation of Igbo presidency in 2023.

He also said God has endorsed the quest for the South East to produced the next president even as he solicited financial and other support from sons and daughters of the region for the aspiration.

Speaking at a grand reception organised by Igbo leaders in 19 northern states and Federal Capital Territory for Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General, George Obiozor, in Abuja, at the weekend, Ezeife expressed worry that many people, especially from the region were still doubtful that Igbo are better positioned to take over power in 2023.

Ezeife said: “Many of them are bothered about the possibility of the agenda. Some of them are also questioning what we would do with the presidency. But whatever their doubt is or may be, we have agreed that an Igbo man will be Nigeria’s president in 2023, and God has endorsed it. As it is now, we are the only enemy of ourselves. Nobody will truncate the plan except ourselves. God has endorsed the plan for Igbo presidency in 2023, and it is left for us to work and ensure we realise the dream.

“We are getting secret and open support, prayers and backing from people that we never expected. So far, it has come from the north, from the south. Many of them have been suggesting to us what we should do to achieve success. Few weeks ago, representatives of Fulani people, mostly those resident in South East came to my house to express support for Igbo presidency in 2023. They took the opportunity to complain about the bad reputation and image being attached to their fellow brothers, especially the herdsmen, insisting they are not as bad as being perceived.”

Obiozor predicted that Igbo presidency in 2023 is possible, but on the condition that all stakeholders unite and speak with one voice.

He warned that if unity, oneness in decision and pursuit for the political position is not achieved, the dream of the zone producing the next president in 2023 may be a mirage.

He promised to champion the cause of peace building, unity and oneness among the Igbo, home and abroad.

He challenged the Federal Government to embrace the value of justice, equity and fairness for real peace to prevail in Nigeria, insisting that progress and unity cannot be gotten in propaganda.

“What the Igbo want is fair playing field where competition and merit will determine who wins what in every sector of the economy and not favouritism. Virtually every geopolitical zone of Nigeria has produced president except the South East. It is fair that it is achieved this time.”

He challenged the Igbo to choose their enemies and friends carefully as the process of producing candidates for political offices gather momentum.

He assured the people that the dream of Igbo presidency will come to pass, emphasising that only the ‘can do’ spirit of Igbo people will help achieve the dream.

“We can turn obstacles into opportunities, difficulties into dividends, once we are determined,” he said.