Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The national chairman of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP),Mallam Falalu Bello has said that the party is battle ready to relegate All Progressive Congress, (APC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as well as other political parties in 2023 general elections in the country.

Bello said PRP is now firmly on track, and ready to take off and there is nothing that can stop it from relegating other parties in Nigeria to the background.

The PRP National Chairman gave the assurance on Saturday in Kaduna during the Joint Meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC), National Working Committee (NWC) and Board of Trustees (BOT).

He said the joint session was organised to primarily receive the reports of the three subcommittees that the party had constituted at the close of the 2019 general elections, “to carry out a thorough objective and dispassionate x-ray on the party and its place in Nigeria’s political space, with a view to repositioning it for greater performance and relevance”.

While assuring that the work done by the committees will not be in vain, PRP Chairman commended them for an excellent job.