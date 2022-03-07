From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said it has not released timetable for the conduct of primaries to nominate candidates for the 2023 general elections.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the main opposition party dismissed a timetable in circulation purportedly signed by its National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, as the handiwork of detractors out to create confusion in the party.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP is a party of due process and will release a timetable and schedule of activities for the 2022/2023 electioneering year after extensive consultation and approval by critical and statutory organs of the party at appropriate levels.

“Clearly, the said timetable and schedule of activities being circulated in the social media is the handiwork of mischievous elements who seek to create confusion, mislead the public and distract our party at this critical point in time. The PDP, therefore, calls on all members of our party and the general public to discountenance the said timetable and schedule of activities as it did not emanate from the PDP.

“At the appropriate time, the official timetable and schedule of activities of the PDP when approved will be formally announced and published through the official communication channels of our party and not in the social media,” Ologunagba said.

The party also debunked insinuation that some of its serving governors were about to defect to the All progressives Congress (APC).

Former spokesperson of the APC, Yekini Nabena, had claimed that no fewer than two PDP governors would defect before or after its March 26 national convention.

However, Ologunagba, told newsmen in Lokoja, Kogi State that the ruling party was a disaster that must be avoided by all Nigerians.

He said the APC was a “special purpose vehicle” hurriedly put together to defraud Nigerians and that no PDP governor would be heading towards the direction of a failed party with nothing good to offer Nigerians, except hunger, poverty and gloom.

“The level of poverty unleashed on Nigerians in the past six years by APC is unprecedented in the history of Nigeria, and our people are tired and have unequivocally resolved to show them the way out in 2023. The result of the recent bye-elections have clearly pointed to the fact that Nigerians have unanimously rejected APC, and the PDP is well-positioned to take over and restore decency into governance in the country come 2023.”