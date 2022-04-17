From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Dein (King) of Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM Benjamin Keagborekuzi has advised the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the main opposition, People Democratic Party (PDP) to avoid bloodshed in the 2023 general election.

Rather, the royal father urged the parties to listen to cries of Nigerians, and provide credible leadership that would restore international confidence in the nation’s economy.

He gave the advice when the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege visited the palace before the reception organised in honour of the national publicity secretary of the APC, Felix Morka and the South-South legal adviser, Chuks Ogbuobodo by party faithful in Ika Federal Constituency

The Dein sympathized with the ruling APC, saying the enormity of present challenges has made it difficult for Nigerians to appreciate the amount of effort being put into governance by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He stressed the need for the APC and PDP as well as others to deliberately work for peace and ensure that the country is moved to a higher level of progress and prosperity in spite of the current challenges in the land.

The monarch said that he looked forward to a keenly contested but peaceful election between the two rival parties in Delta State in 2023.

“Both parties, remember that we are all one people and Nigerians that have friends that cut across both parties. Both ways, PDP are not your enemies, APC are not your enemies. Please let’s take Nigeria to the next level; let’s take Nigeria forward.

“At the end of the day, what we are looking for is peace; what we are looking for is development, I know that we can have it.

“We must bring back peace, because it’s that peace we will use to invigorate and bring business back to this country, which we desperately need right now.

“Whether the APC or PDP, we want to take the country forward; but we don’t need guns, we don’t need the violence. Please bring in your brain power to take this country to the next level,” he said.

Earlier, Senator Omo-Agege who represents Delta central said he could not come to Agbor without paying the monarch homage, assuring the Dein that he would be in the palace again soon to formally intimate him of his 2023 gubernatorial intentions.

Meanwhile, at the reception, Omo-Agege who recently declared his intention to contest for the governorship seat, vowed to lead his party to break the stranglehold of the PDP on Delta State, describing the PDP as undeserving of continuing to govern the state due to a litany of alleged sins of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Omo-Agege alleged that Okowa has received over N800 billion since 2015, noting that there was nothing on ground in terms of development to justify the humongous amount.

He further alleged that the governor had neglected civil servants and pensioners but chose to divert over N168 billion for the payment of thugs in the past seven years.