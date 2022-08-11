By Lukman Olabiyi

Right activist and legal luminary, Mr Femi Falana (SAN) has asked Nigerians to look beyond the issue of religion and ethnicity in determining who becomes their next president in 2023.

According to him, the business of next year presidential election was not a joke, the main determinant factor for preferred candidate, should be his or her solution to various challenges facing the country, ranging from insecurity, economy, ASUU strike, and others

Falana stated this while speaking at the first anniversary of Mohammed Fawehinmi Lecture and Book Presentation held in Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday.

At the occasion, he spoke on the theme: “Nigerian Masses And The Election” Falana said the business of the 2023 general election must not be taken as a joke.

He advised the people to challenge their various candidates on salient issues noting that the 2023 general election was beyond religion and ethnicity.

“The business of next year is not a joke. The people must challenge their parties to address the various issues the country is facing.

“Questions should be asked on health issues, ASUU strike, insecurity, the economy. Their position on all these issues and how they plan to to end them for good

“I don’t care which party you belong to, what is important is that people should ask questions and reject the high living conditions in the country,” he said

He also advocated for a law binding all public office holders from traveling out of the country on health grounds.

The legal luminary who commended the Vice President, Prof. Yomi Osinbajo for undergoing a knee surgery in one of the hospital in Nigeria recently, called on government to pay more attention in developing the health sector.

He said: “Enough of health tourism. Anybody who holds public office must be treated in Nigeria for any health challenge. Public office holders must die here.”

Falana also urged the Federal Government to address the issue of exchange rate which he described as being worrisome.

Paying tribute to late Mohammed Fawehinmi, Falana described the deceased as a defender of the masses who despite his physical challenge contributed his quota to the development of the country.

Mohammed lived a life worthy of commendation and impacted so many lives positively.

He kept the flag flying doing justice just like his father a great Nigerian and a passionate human rights activist.

Late Mohammed Fawehinmi died on August 11, 2021 at 52