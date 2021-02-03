From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege on Wednesday in Asaba, Delta State, urged supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to take advantage of the ongoing registration and revalidation exercise of the party to boost its membership in the state.

Omo-Agege said it was through this that the APC could defeat the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election in Delta State.

Speaking at the meeting Delta State APC stakeholders with the revalidation and registration committee, Omo-Agege said the era of the fewer the better in politics was over, insisting that they were in the era of the more the merrier.

Omo-Agege said he was committed to the success of the registration exercise, disclosing that he had already registered in his unit in Orhomurun-Orogun.

He told the stakeholders not to rely on only members of the party but reach out to people across other political parties to canvass for votes to enable the APC wrestle power from PDP in Delta State.

Omo-Agege later informed newsmen that he was doing his very best to unite the party in Delta.

‘First and foremost, we intend to use this registration exercise to first booster our membership in the state but for far too long, we have operated on this premise of the fewer the better,’ he said.

‘We have come to the realisation notwithstanding whatever differences may exist, that there is strength in numbers. And once we are able to establish our presence in each and every unit in the state irrespective of who gets whatever nomination come 2023, will stand a better chance of taking PDP out in 2023.

‘Having said that, we are also reaching out to every leader to bury the hatchet and move the party forward to enable us to be more competitive in 2023.

‘I am speaking with Olorogun O’Tega Emerhor. Frankly, I expected him to be in this meeting but he has some challenges in Lagos, he called when I was headed here. If he had been here I would have probably gone to Evwreni to see him.

‘We have been talking, we have been visiting and I have been doing the same with Festus Keyamo, I have been doing the same thing with Victor Ochei. So we are reaching out; am sure with time, all these differences will be resolved and at the end of the day, we are members of the APC.’

Speaking earlier during the meeting, State Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee Prophet Jones Erue restated the importance of registration exercise, adding that the meeting was to get a briefing from the Registration Committee on how the exercise would be done.

Chairman of the Registration and Revalidation panel Mr Wilson Oyegbu explained that the registration was to affirm that the party was the biggest in Africa.

He said the part of the objective was to mobilise the people for the registration and for the party to win the election in 2023.