By Babatunde Obele

In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the late American civil rights leader, published a book with the title Where Do We Go From Here, Chaos or Community? In that significantly prophetic work, Dr. King chose a title that is deeply philosophical, with the aim of helping his readers ask a deep and introspective question, which helps produce answers that move societies to higher purpose. Where do we go from here, is a question that informed minds, especially those who are committed to social progress, constantly pose to themselves and to their communities, as they explore ways to better possibilities.

This quest for social progress seems to be redefining our political dynamics especially as the countdown to 2023 begins— a year that many pundits have predicted to be a decisive year in the historical evolution of the Nigerian nation. For everyone who is concerned about the present and future of Nigeria, the year 2023 presents a remarkable opportunity for Nigerian citizens to make a critical decision that will affect the trajectory of Nigeria’s democratic experience, and we can’t make that decision without having the courage to ask ourselves: where do we go from here, status-quo or progress?

Encapsulated in the above question are myriads of unspoken aspirations from the silent majority of our citizens, who still believe in the great promise of this remarkable nation. Perhaps, the most profound manifestation of this implicit aspiration was the voice of the youth which echoed across our nation in what is now known as the EndSARS Movement— a youth-led social crusade that sent shock waves to those determined to sustain the socio-economic status-quo within our nation.

These are aspirations finding expression in the unfolding political narratives as we begin the process of searching for that individual who will succeed Muhammadu Buhari as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. These political narratives have become even more intense since a leader in the ruling party — the APC—Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, popularly known as the Jagaban, visited Mr. President and informed him of his intention to run for the office of the President— a decision he described as his “lifelong ambition.”

Expectedly, more of our citizens who are interested in running for the same office have also made their intentions known. Among them are the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, who also visited Mr. President to inform him of his intention to run, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, the former President of the Senate and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, the former President of the Senate, Chief Bukola Saraki, the publisher of Ovation Magazine, Chief Dele Momodu, and the former spokesman to President Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Doyin Okupke, among others. The number keeps increasing as political consultations keep gaining momentum.

There are others who are yet to declare their intentions. For example, even though the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has not made his intention known about the possibility of running for the office of the President, groups across the country have been urging the professor of law to contest in the presidential race come 2023. One of such groups is the Osinbajo Grassroot Organization (OGO), which recently paid a visit to former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), in his uphill residence in Minna. Speaking during the visit, Gen. Babangida affirmed his support for Prof. Osinbajo, stating that, “He (Osinbajo) is a good man. I know the professor very well. He is a good man and we need a good man to run us in this country. Somebody you can learn from, somebody you share a common conviction with. He is a man who has conviction about this country, a man who believes in this country, a man who can communicate with the country and inspire people to achieve a greater goal for the country,” adding that “such a person is a worthy person that we should all support.”

If Gen. Babangida’s endorsement of Osinbajowas seen by some as his “personal opinion’’, President Muhammadu Buhari’s implicit message during an interview with Channels Television’s Seun Okinbaloye and Maupe Ogun-Yusuf has further fuelled the fire of suspense. In the said interview, President Buhari said he won’t name his preferred candidate so that he/she would not get eliminated, a statement many have seen as a silent message to the political class, for it is believed in some quarters that Osinbajo must be the most deserving of Mr. President’s precious support, considering how loyal he had remained as his vice-president.

But as the suspense continues, one thing that is clear is that the choice of the presidential flag bearer of the ruling party, — the APC— seems to be narrowing down to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN. Considering Tinubu’s long years of active political participation and sacrifices, from the early 1990s, when he contested as one of the senators representing Lagos in the upper legislative chamber and won in the botched “third republic”, his days in NADECO, up until the “fourth republic”, when he emerged as the governor of Lagos State, moving on to the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a party he played a key role in its formation, which eventually made history by becoming the first political party to defeat a ruling party in a national election, one would better understand why he described his intention to run for the office of the president as his “lifelong ambition.”

The above, perhaps, explains why many, especially among his political beneficiaries, are trying to canonize him as the most qualified democrat from the South-West, within the APC, who should succeed Muhammadu Buhari as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In fairness to him, his undying and professed love for democracy, his personality as a master strategist and his unique capacity to raise leaders all call for the verdict of greatness and genius. But one fact— one undeniable fact— which is known by all and sundry— is the fact that no one can predict what he can do with Presidential power, especially when one considers how he has personalized state power in Lagos State till date.

To help you understand the gravity of this concern, just consider the fact that no young man or woman who is desirous of contesting for any political office in Katsina State requires to come and pay any special homage to President Muhammadu Buhari before he or she can win any election. Such aspirant’s fate is determined by the electorate. Can anyone — in good conscience — say the same about Tinubu’s Lagos? When one further considers the fact that Nigeria is a plural society with diverse set of people, well-regarded traditional and religious institutions and multi-ethnic nationalities, one would better appreciate why informed citizens are concerned about Tinubu’s quest for presidential power. He is highly esteemed— no doubt— but the apprehension runs skin deep. That also explains why the call for Osinbajo to run is gaining momentum.

The man, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is no less a child of providence. Wielding power with alluring humility and exemplary focus, he has demonstrated with his life’s trajectory, that spirituality—finding expression through law and politics— fundamentally transforms the human condition for good. Till date, he evidently maintains this unique philosophy and poise. His unwavering sense of loyalty and duty, rigorous erudition and professionalism, stern discipline, proven integrity and almost a child-like faith in God has activated those principles that guide human progress to his advantage.

With a burden of trust tied to his integrity, one can’t but pray that God grants him the spiritual courage that is required; not only to choose between loyalty to Tinubu and the progress of the nation, but also to understand that he cannot sacrifice the destiny of a nation on the altar of political allegiance. Prof. Osinbajo owes it to his conscience and to our nation to answer this same question; where do we go from here; status-quo or progress? In the final analysis, neither loyalty nor political allegiance should make him — or anyone—to say no to the call of Destiny.