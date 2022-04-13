By Ibraheem Adamu

As permutations for 2023 become more complex, politicians and political parties across Nigeria’s political fermament have intensified their efforts towards ensuring that they make their way into Aso Villa, come 2023.

They are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to ensure that they arrive at the right choice of candidate that would appeal to an electorate that is traditionally influenced by ethnic and religious sentiments.

So far, many names have come up as possible successors of President Muhammadu Buhari. From the North to the South, presidential hopefuls have continued indicating interest across political parties and, as usual, they have continued to reel out proclamations on why they are the most suitable for the job.

In the midst of all this, one name that has continued to gather storm is that of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who has been under intense pressure emanating from several groups over the past three months to enter the 2023 presidential race.

According to these groups pushing for Jonathan’s return, the country needs a tested and trusted nationalist, a democrat at heart and a strong candidate who is committed to the Nigerian project. It is also widely believed that Jonathan’s goodwill across this country would give the All Progressives Congress (APC) a landslide victory with him on the ballot.

Though he is yet to respond to the calls urging him to step forward and accept the challenge, it seems the possibility of his acceptance has unruffled feathers in opposing political clusters of interest. As the going gets tough, some political bigwigs are obviously not comfortable with the Jonathan project.

In their desperation to obtain power, they have embraced every means possible to discredit each other and whoever poses a threat to the realisation of their ambition, including the unassuming Jonathan who continues to observe things silently from the sidelines.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Last week, an online media outlet published a planted story titled “Jonathan Rejects Aso Rock Cabal’s Conditions for Getting APC Automatic Ticket.”

Since the story was published barely a week ago, thousands of Nigerians have expressed their misgivings over the publication and have aptly described it as a pathetic attempt to rubbish the image of Jonathan.

The “Pull-Him-Down” shot against the former President is clearly an indication that there are those who are threatened and uncomfortable with the possibility of his emergence as the party’s presidential standard-bearer. Unfortunately, their actions are coming a bit late and begs the question: Who is afraid of Jonathan?

The poorly-planted publication with no substance failed to give discerning readers a taste of what a report should be. Besides the name Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, who is clearly the target of their cowardly act, no name was mentioned. The story did not have the basic ingredients of when, where or who, as should be fitting of an unbiased and objective writeup.

Rather than provide more useful information as to when the said meeting held, where, and who were in attendance, the reporter preferred to keep mum on all counts and centred his very unprofessional writeup on rubbishing the image of Jonathan.

He kept using words like “cabal, extended family and friends” to give the story a semblance of truth and credibility. On the purported conditions, the reporter mumbled some quite questionable conditions the cabal is alleged to have asked for, such as his crossing over with some People’s Democratic Party (PDP) states from the South-South and South-East to the APC in order to clinch the presidential ticket.

It is absurd to even consider that the former President, with over 40 loyal former ministers and much more, former ambassadors, former advisers, former heads of departments, agencies/parastatals and, above all, with so much goodwill across the country can be given such conditions.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

In the first place, President Jonathan has proven himself to be a man who does not act spontaneoulsy and one who meticulously weighs his options before taking any action that affects others beyond himself.

As a true democrat, his antecedents speak volumes of his views that democracy should revolve around the will of the people and not be applied through any coercive or deceptive means.

Conclusively, those behind the ill-advised publication should, instead of vilifying President Jonathan, channel their energies and resources towards convincing Nigerians on why they think they are the ideal candidates to occupy the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

If they cannot swallow their pride and allow someone who has the credentials, widespread acceptance and experience, then it becomes a matter of personal interest, instead of one of love of country.

President Jonathan did not ascend to his present level overnight. His track record and experience as a Deputy Governor, Governor, Vice-President, Acting President and, eventually, President speak volumes of his capacity to be loyal, humane, visionary and unbiased in his endeavours.

He has proven that he is a man that can be trusted. He has proven himself to be a nationalist and a selfless leader.

In recent times, the tabloids carry sordid headlines on the future of Nigeria on a daily basis.

It has been generally agreed that Nigeria is in need of a rebirth in many dimensions. Those putting themselves forward as the leaders Nigeria needs at this crucial juncture in our history have failed to act beyond the rhetorics. To them, 2023 is just another election year.

They are, therefore, ready to say anything or take any action that will see them inch closer to their ultimate ambition of holding power for the sake of power. Their claims and counterclaims about why they feel Nigeria requires their leadership at this point in time are almost laughable and are indicative of the fact that they are not in tune with the realities of the moment.

The words of former President Obama of the U.S. comes to mind here, “We do not need strongmen, we need strong institutions.”

We do not need those who lack the knowledge and skills of the 21st Century and politiking. We do not need those who are blind to the yearnings of Nigerians, we need that person who sees and feels the pains of the common man.

We do not need those who want to be President for the sake of it, we need a person who views his occupation of the highest office in the land as a privilege to serve. That is what the country needs, a Jonathan model.

2023 is not just another election year. It should and will mark a watershed in our nation’s history. Many shall come forward in sheep’s clothing and with feigned humility but what lies underneath the shroud should be a source of concern to all Nigerians. It is a God-given oppourtunity for us to divorce ourselves from thereafter properly position our dear country for sustainable peace and progress.

•Adamu is a member of Citizens’ Network for Peace and Development in Nigeria