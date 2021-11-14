By Lukman Olabiyi

A political group loyal to former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, Nigerians Ask for Anyim (NA4A) has boasted that its principal remains the best option for the office of the president in 2023.

The group’s spokesperson , Suleiman Abdullahi, in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos , noted that Anyim who was also a former president of the Senate had built bridges and political network to sway support from every part of the country.

According to Abdullahi, the group drew its membership among Nigerians who believe in the capacity and competence of Anyim to provide credible and good leadership for the country in 2023.

“It is purely a gathering of Nigerians across the entire country who have taken steps to demand Pius Anyim to contest the 2023 presidential election.

“At the fore of its efforts, the group has consistently engaged the political process and Nigerians to strategically position most distinguished Senator (Dr) Pius Anyim as the most preferred and suitable candidate for president come 2023,” he stated.

Abdulahi explained that NA4A had been leveraging on the network of its members across the country to engender participation in electoral processes through consultations, citizen engagements.

The group assured that it was prepared to surmount whatever challenges that may be encountered in the cause of their mobilisation efforts.

“There are undoubtedly numerous unforeseen challenges which may constrain our efforts and attainment as a stakeholder, but we need not be deterred. Rather, we will assiduously work together to deal with the impediment to the integrity of the polity, which is presently bedeviling our country,” the group said.

