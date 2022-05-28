From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Convener of Abuja Ministers Prayer Outreach (AMPO) and senior pastor of the Resurrected Assembly (GROM), Abuja, Pastor Prize Aluko has maintained that adopting former President Goodluck Jonathan as the consensus presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will guarantee the party’s victory in 2023.

Nigerians were stunned in 2020, when Pastor Aluko prophesied the return of the former president to Aso Rock under the platform of the APC.

Ever since, the cleric has remained consistent with his revelations of how God wants to use Jonathan in 2023 to reshape the country.

The Christian Minister who spoke in Abuja ahead of the presidential primaries of the APC, explained that producing Jonathan as the party’s consensus candidate will be in sync with God’s divine mandate as was revealed to him since 2020.

Specifically, in his prophetic declaration in 2020, pastor Aluko said “God has revealed to him clearly that Jonathan will return to Aso Rock as the next Nigerian president in 2023.

He stated however that for the prophecy to be actualised, “Jonathan must decamped from his present political platform, the PDP and contest election on the ticket of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

” The Lord has said that his (Jonathan) chapter in the PDP has been closed and a new chapter of his political journey has been opened, not in the PDP, but in APC. That he has to aligned himself with the purpose and will of God for his life to be able to fulfil his presidential mandate.

“God allowed him to move out of the presidential seat for a purpose to be able to train him on the aspect of the things he wanted him to do. Now that God is bringing him back, he will be able to fulfil that purpose.

“That Jonathan should not listen to distractors but that he should move out from their crowd and follow God’s counsel. That the finger of God is pointing at him to become the Nigerian President come 2023. And that can only be fulfilled if he decides to follow the will of God and leave the political party where he is now, and move to the APC.”

He accordingly urged other presidential aspirants of the APC to step down for Goodluck Jonathan and allow the authoritative will of God to be accomplished.

Only recently, in keeping to his prophecy, Aluko warned that the ruling APC will lose the 2023 presidency if it fails to adopt former President Goodluck Jonathan as its consensus candidate.

He maintained that since God has “engraced” Jonathan to be president of the country on the platform of the APC, come May 29, 2023, other aspirants for the presidency should step down for him.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja, the cleric warned that whoever desires to pick his nomination and expression of interest form for the presidency or has already purchased it, in other to contest against Jonathan “is wasting his time, resources and energy as they will be disgraced at the party primary”.

While calling on the former president to publicly announced his decamping to the APC, the cleric said ” Jonathan should not be afraid of any man because, it is a mandate that God has already set for Nigeria. Once he takes the bold steps every other person in the APC with presidential ambition will step down for him”.

“God has engraced Jonathan to become the president of this country come May 29, 2023 under the platform of the APC. So, whoever desires to pick his nomination and expression of interest form or has already purchased it is wasting his time resources and energy, because God cannot lie.

“On his part, Jonathan must as a matter of urgency make his defection to the APC public so that all his supporters will be aware of of his position.

