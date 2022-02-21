From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Enugu State governor, Chimaroke Nnamani, has said political actors in the state must respect existing zoning formula for the governorship seat in 2023, in the interest of justice and fair play.

Nnamani, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said the zoning formula that has been in place has ensured peace and harmony, and given everyone a sense of belonging.

Since 1999, the governorship seat in Enugu has rotated round the three senatorial zones with Enugu East, Enugu West and Enugu North taking turns to produce the governor.

Nnamani thanked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, former governor of Anambra State, Jim Nwobodo; former Enugu governors, Okwesilieze Nwodo and Sullivan Chime and former Senate president, Ken Nnamani, for their support for the sustenance of the zoning formula in the state.

The former governor, who represents Enugu East senatorial zone, also thanked Ugwuanyi, Nwobodo, Nwodo, Chime and Nnamani for affirming that it is the turn of the zone to produce the next governor of Enugu in 2023.

“After reviewing the principled stands of the respected elders and statesmen which included four former governors and a former Senate president, I am convinced more than ever before that Ugwuanyi and the political leaders in the state will be guided by keen sense of history and conscience in picking the next governor of the state from Enugu East zone.”

He described zoning as a major selling point of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, reiterating that “it has ensured peace, balance and even development.”

He also expressed hope that other political parties, including All Progressives Congress (APC) and the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) would follow suit in upholding zoning formula by ceding their governorship tickets in 2023 to Enugu East.