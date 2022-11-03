Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

As the 2023 General elections draws closer, Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Senator Sandy Onor on Wednesday redeclared solidarity with his fellow party Chieftain and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, stating that under no Political circumstance will he cut off his relationship with the Governor.

Commenting on Wike’s support for the Cross River state chapter of the PDP, Sandy described Wike as a “dependable friend” who had proven beyond every reasonable doubt of what it means to be a true friend.

Sandy explained that despite the disparities in the level of their Political offices their long term relationship has never changed and has extended beyond politics which can be traced to when they were both local government Chairmen of their respective states.

The Governorship hopeful stated this in Abuja on Wednesday, during his book launch at the NAF Conference center, where prominent political dignitaries converged to witness.

Telling why he can turn his back on Wike and his stand for the correction of anomalies in the party with regards to the party leadership, Sandy, currently representing Cross River Central, said that Wike had countless times given up himself in the course of defending him (Sandy).

Using biblical references the Cross River Senator gave reasons for his stance with Governor Nyesom Wike;

“There is a man that is a friend like no one, when he calls you his friend go and sleep . I love the bible story of David and Jonathan, when Jonathan defended David Saul his father asked him “Do you know you’re supposed to be the heir to this throne? And by defending David you’re paving the way for David to take over your throne. Jonathan nodded in affirmation that he understands the implication and continued to be David’s friend.

He continued; ” I want to take about by relationship with Governor Nyesom Wike, he is man you can rely on when it comes to friendship , we met as Chairmen and the fact that he has become Governor Today does not diminish our friendship, I am still his friend and for this and for this friendship he has taken a lot in my defense, he has shown me what it means to be friend and I too I am his friend. When you want to learn how to be a friend, learn under Nyesom Wike.

It can be recalled that despite Governor Wike’s disagreement with National leadership of the PDP over his call for the resignation of its National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu, the Governor has continued to throw enormous support to the Cross River State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party.

The presidential primaries of the PDP which produced Atiku is as the flag bearer of the PDP has generated feud within that party , over the calls by Wike for the resignation of the party Chairman Iyorchia Ayu and be replaced by a Chairman from the Southern part of the country to assure equity.

The event of Senator Onor witnessed the attendance of an array of dignitaries who gathered to honour the launch of the book titled “Foundations of Nigeria’s unity” authored by the Cross River Senator.

At the event issues bothering on National unity were brought to the fore , where majority of the speakers commended Sandy for writing the book which traced the history of Nigeria’s formation and unity.

Amongst those whom attended include; Rivers State Governor , Nyesom Wike who was represented by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Rivers State, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor ;President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan; Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu; Former President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki who was represented by the Former Governor of Kwara , Abdulfatah Ahmed; Former Governors of Cross River State; Liyel Imoke, Clement Ebiri; Former Justice Minister, Kanu Agabi, PDP National Women Leader, Stella Atoe, Cross River State, PDP Chairman, Venatius Ikem; President, Historical Society of Nigeria, Okpeh O. Okpeh;PDP Governorship Aspirants of Kebbi, Nasarawa and Plateau states; National Women Leader of the PDP and so many others.