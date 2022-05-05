From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Thursday said he did not declare to run for the office of the president because he was not fully prepared for the race.

Okowa said despite being qualified, he resisted calls to join in the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor spoke while answering questions in Asaba during a quarterly media briefing on the activities of his administration.

“There were lots of pressures to run for the president but somehow I don’t think I was fully prepared for that race. It take a lot, am a politician and as a politician I have done my own calculation. I don’t just throw myself into the ring.

“I have to cross examine the whole thing and I plead with those who had shown interest in my capacity, to allow my decision remain,” he stated.

According to him, when all qualified persons are in the race, it creates problems for the party in the final analysis.

Okowa took a swipe at the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege for alleging that his administration was paying N2 billion monthly to political thugs.

He said such allegation coming from Omo-Agege who represents Delta central showed political immaturity, adding that Omo-Agege should have leverage on his position to collaborate with the state government, irrespective of political party difference, to bring more development to Delta State.

“When people are in high offices, they should get the right information so that in your communication to Deltans, ensure you are speaking the truth.

“But when somebody rises and say they are using N2 billion to pay thugs, it is a very unfortunate statement.

“Making such a statement in a rally or a crowd of people when you know that you are passing a wrong message, I don’t think it shows any sign of maturity.

“I do know we do not spend N2 billion to pay political thugs. Am aware that the total payment to all political appointees in the state is not anywhere near N1 billion not to talk of N2 billion to political thugs.

“So when somebody talks in that manner, it is very unfortunate. But I don’t even know those he calls political thugs because we are not a violent party, the PDP is not violent.

“The same people who talk about thugs are actually the ones that are violent in this state.

“Whereas he should be collaborating with government, yes you belong to another political party but when you are in office, there must be a collaboration to seek the good of the state, you don’t just continue to make statement that are not correct because of politics.

“When you are in Abuja and people want to bring funds to develop your state but because you want to stay partisan, you block it. I don’t think that is in the best interest of Delta State.

“I will not play the kind of politics they play but when it’s time to talk to Deltans, we will speak to Deltans based on what we have done, based on what Deltans have also done to assist us to achieve what we have achieved,” he stated.

You will know the direction that God wants us to go when we are approaching the congress which has now be shifted to 23.

I hope and pray that whoever will succeed me will respect the will of the people, somebody who would feeling for every Deltan, somebody who will unite Delta State and somebody who will be humble enough.

Are we divided? Am not aware of that. Ibori family, as you call it, is intact, the PDP family in Delta State is fully intact. Whatever you are seeing at the moment is all politics.