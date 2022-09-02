From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The immediate past Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has given reasons why he donated his Enugu private residence for Tinubu/Shettima Campaign project.

He said that his action was born out of his conviction that the APC presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has the capacity and all it takes to win the 2023 presidential poll.

Nwoye, who is the Federal Commissioner representing South East in the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), therefore, urged his people of Enugu and South East electorate to shun religious and ethnic sentiments and embrace the APC Presidential candidate.

He said that with the scorecard of the APC-led government especially in the South East he was sure the campaign office he provided would enhance the votes for Tinubu/Shettima in the state.

He said, “At the appropriate time we will take to the people the score card of what the APC-led federal government has done in the South East, such as the Enugu Onitsha Express way, Enugu/ Port Harcourt expressway, 2nd Niger Bridge, establishment of several higher institutions in the zone, Enugu state inclusive, several human capital intervention programmes, amongst others.”

Located at the Independence Layout area of Enugu capital city, the furnished duplex, Nwoye disclosed would serve as the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign office and call Centre for Enugu State, to be used to reached out to voters in the state.

He said, “This Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign office will also serve as a call Centre. We are going to use it to reach out to all our registered members, and the entire Enugu voters, particularly those at the grassroots level.

“It will also serve as a political vehicle to market to the Electorate the tremendous huge infrastructural and human capital projects the APC-led federal government, under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari, has executed in the State and South East Nigeria since the party took over mantle of leadership of the country.”

Nwoye who addressed newsmen at the campaign office said the gesture was part of his personal support and contribution to the APC’s presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his running mate, assuring that “this office will enable us run a formidable Campaign when the time comes.”

He said, “We are going to use the Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign platform to garner huge votes for our presidential Candidate in Enugu State, and South East Nigeria. Our focus will be on the grassroots level, polling units and political wards.