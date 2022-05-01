From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The senator representing Lagos West in the Senate, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi, has said that his decision to move from Lagos West to contest in Ogun West in 2023 is to bring quality representation to his place of birth.

Adeola, who noted that representing Lagos West had brought monumental development to the senatorial district, added that if given the mandate to represent Ogun West at the red chamber, he would use his position as a ranking senator to attract Federal Government’s projects to the senatorial district.

The senator stated these while addressing newsmen in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government of Ogun state.