From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A senator representing Lagos West in the Senate, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi, says his decision to move from Lagos West to contest in Ogun West in 2023 is to bring quality representation to the land of his birth.

Adeola, who noted that representing Lagos West has brought monumental development to the senatorial district, added that if given the mandate to represent Ogun West at the Red Chamber, he would use his position as a ranking senator to espouse federal government’s projects, which according to him have been lacking in the senatorial district.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The senator stated these while addressing newsmen in Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government of Ogun state.

He explained that he had tried to be part of Ogun West politics since 2011, but all his efforts were frustrated by the immediate past administration which viewed his coming to Ogun would pose a serious threat.

Adeola, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, said that he has not run afoul of any constitutional provision or morality by moving his voter’s card and party membership to his state of origin, declaring he remains the best candidate to represent the senatorial district in 2023.

He added that he has always identified and contributed his quotas to the development and growth of Ogun West, representing the senatorial district would offer him an opportunity to do more.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“For those who do not know, I have been part of this senatorial district since 2011, but my efforts to really do things in terms of politics were seriously thwarted by power-that-be then. But this time around, there is no going back. I have officially declared my intention to represent Ogun West, which is land of my birth, at the Senate come 2023.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“I’m ready to offer myself for service. I want to replicate what I have been able to do in Lagos West here in Ogun West. Some people have been saying it is constitutionally and morally wrong of me to leave Lagos and come to Ogun, but, I want to say that I have not run foul of any constitutional provision by moving my INEC voter’s card and party membership to Ilaro here.

“I remain the best candidate to offer quality representation in the Senate. I am a ranking member of the Senate, and representing Ogun West will surely bring the desired development to our area. As a politician, I have remained a progressive and I will continue to be so”. The senator stated.

Adeola, who reiterated his support for Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration, however, flayed those behind petitions against the governor, declaring “such moves to scuttle the governor’s second term bid will fail”.