By Lukman Olabiyi
The lawmaker representing Iseyin, Kajola, Iwajowa and Itesiwaju federal constituency, Hon. Shina Peller, has held that with the current political system of the country, it would be difficult for any youth to emerge as president in 2023.
He said there is no way a youth could emerged as president in 2023 or even emerged as presidential candidate of the two major political parties of the country with the current political system and the political parties structures being run.
The lawmaker stated this while rejecting the calls for him to contest for presidency in the 2023 general elections.He said the calls for him to contest for presidency will result in a “war” he cannot win.
Peller made this known while addressing various group of youth organisations and stakeholders in Lagos, he appreciated them for the support he got so far since he joined politic and the calls for him to contest for presidency or a seat at the senate.
In rejecting the calls to contest the presidency, Peller said the current political structure, including in his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), would not favour him for the seat of the presidency.
In his words :”People have been clamouring for me to run for the highest office in the country, while some have said I should run for a seat in the senate.
“These posts are elevated. I say thank you to the people who find me worthy of these positions.
“These clamours have created mixed reactions because in Nigeria, we don’t think about people but only about ourselves. The reason I have come into politics is to help the people, not for my own benefit.
“But as great leaders, you will be forced to take risks, make sacrifices and also do things that will benefit the people.
“On that note, I declare my intention to run for a seat at the senate representing Oyo north senatorial district.
“I will not lead our youths into a war that we cannot win. Our party will most likely make use of indirect poll, which means the elections will be at the mercy of the delegates. How many of the delegates believes in the leadership of the youths?”
