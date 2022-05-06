By Lukman Olabiyi

The lawmaker representing Iseyin, Kajola, Iwajowa and Itesiwaju federal constituency, Hon. Shina Peller, has held that with the current political system of the country, it would be difficult for any youth to emerge as president in 2023.

He said there is no way a youth could emerged as president in 2023 or even emerged as presidential candidate of the two major political parties of the country with the current political system and the political parties structures being run.

The lawmaker stated this while rejecting the calls for him to contest for presidency in the 2023 general elections.He said the calls for him to contest for presidency will result in a “war” he cannot win.

Peller made this known while addressing various group of youth organisations and stakeholders in Lagos, he appreciated them for the support he got so far since he joined politic and the calls for him to contest for presidency or a seat at the senate.

In rejecting the calls to contest the presidency, Peller said the current political structure, including in his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), would not favour him for the seat of the presidency.