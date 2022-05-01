From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Chairman of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG), Ede Dafinone has vowed to ensure the revitalisation of Okwagbe deep seaport and Sapele ports if elected to represent Delta central senatorial district in next year’s election.

Dafinone is aspiring on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to occupy the seat being occupied by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege who has already declared his intention to contest the governorship election in Delta State.

He told APC delegates during his declaration ceremony that if elected, that the revitalisation of the ports would promote export of produce from the Niger Delta area in addition to decongesting the Lagos port.

Dafinone, a member of the board of NEXIM Bank, said he would campaign tirelessly to promote Nigeria made products and work to enact laws to create an enabling environment for manufacturing sectors to thrive.

Dafinone hailed the Deputy Senate President for providing quality and effective representation for Delta central in the past seven years, pledging that he would consolidate on it to fully restore Urhobo greatness and improvement of the wellbeing of Delta central residents.

The senate hopeful said he would bring his wealth of experiences as chairman of MANEG and Nexportrade Houses Limited, board member of NEXIM Bank, chairman of Sapele Integrated Industries Limited, chairman of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation and trustee of the Guild of Fine Artists, to bear in discharging his duties as a senator.

Besides, Dafinone said as a philanthropist, he was adequately “prepared me to hit the ground running with an understanding of the issues that matter most to Urhobo nation and Nigeria, as well as the experience to make a difference in the Senate.

“In offering myself to represent our people, I am mindful of their expectations and needs which I understand very well, having served in various committees of the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) and currently chairman of the Sapele Okpe Community Land Trust Association. Trustee of Okpe Union and Treasurer and Trustee of the Okpe Leaders of Thought.

“So, as the next senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, I won’t avoid any challenges, and I’ll put Urhobo nation first in all of my decisions.”

Noting that the rising insecurity in Nigeria is a result of increasing rate of unemployment among the youths, he vowed to create jobs for youths, women to solve the insecurity problem and harness the demographic dividend associated with the rising population.