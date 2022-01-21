By Sunday Ani

The United Democratic Party (UDP) governorship candidate in Enugu State during the 2019 general election, Pastor Donatus Obi-Ozoemena, has again declared his intention to contest for the same office in 2023.

Pastor Obi-Ozoemena, who said he would contest on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) this time, said his decision to contest was informed by requests from Enugu people, especially the youth populace, who, according to him, were the ones that pressured him to run under APGA

He disclosed this at the grand finale of expanded version of his annually-sponsored football tournament/charity outreach.

This year’s edition held at the Onoli Sports Field, otherwise known as Sansiro Stadium in Awgu Local Government Area of the state and tagged, “2021/22 Save Enugu State Now Unity Cup Football Tournament,” was organised by the Save Enugu State Now Movement (SESNM).

Addressing a crowd of supporters and guests at the event which was attended by the National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Oye and several party chieftains, the cleric noted that his latest move was driven by a burning desire to change the face of Enugu State through good governance laced with equitable transformation and delivery of democracy dividends to the doorsteps of the people.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He commended the organising committee of the football tournament, especially its chairman, Okafor Onyeka-Cyndia, who doubles as the Coordinator of Save Enugu State Now Movement that drives his 2023 political train.

He said: “On behalf of my family, I want to appreciate the good people of Enugu State. We are humbled by your great prayers and support since we became public and we are ever encouraged to do all we can with all of us joining hands together to make our great state, Enugu, the best place to be in the world.

“I, hereby, officially announce here in Sansiro Field, Onoli, Awgu that I will run for the office of the Governor of Enugu State in 2023 under APGA. However, this time, it would be in a different dimension, because the inhabitants of Enugu State have decided, and I believe that with the great efforts of the people of all the 17 local government areas in the state, we will break the lopsided jinx of one system of leadership in our dear state.

“After the 2019 elections, it did not cross my mind to return to the political scene, but after considering the overwhelming encouragement, support and prayers of our people, young and old, I made up my mind to present myself to be your servant, and lead in rebuilding our state to greatness.

“It hurts my heart to keep seeing our youths battling with the same predicaments that they had been subjected to year in, year out; predicament of lack of hope, joblessness and insecurity, among others. I assure you that with God, there is great hope for you. But it’s totally in your hands as we cannot keep doing the same thing over and over again and expect different results. The time is now! Your actions and involvement in APGA and Save Enugu State Now Movement’s activities will determine your future and the future of our yet unborn children and youths.”