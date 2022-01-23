By Sunday Ani

United Democratic Party (UDP) governorship candidate in Enugu State during the 2019 general election, Pastor Donatus Obi-Ozoemena, has again declared his intention to contest for the same office in 2023.

Obi-Ozoemena, who said that he would contest on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), added his decision to contest was informed by requests from Enugu people, especially the youths, who, according to him, were the ones that pressured him to run under APGA.

He disclosed this at the grand finale of expanded version of the football tournament/charity outreach, which he sponsors annually.

This year’s edition held at the Onoli Sports Field, otherwise known as Sansiro Stadium in Awgu Local Government Area of the state and tagged, “2021/22 Save Enugu State Now Unity Cup Football Tournament,” was organised by the Save Enugu State Now Movement (SESNM).

Addressing supporters and guests at the event, which was attended by the National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Oye, and several party chieftains, the cleric noted that his latest move was driven by a burning desire to change the face of Enugu State through good governance laced with equitable transformation and delivery of democracy dividends to the doorstops of the people.